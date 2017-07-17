Boy flown to hospital with ‘serious injury’ after collision

A boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a collision near Hailsham.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on the A22 Holmes Hill at around 12pm on Thursday (July 13).

According to Sussex Police and SECAmb, a 16-year-old boy suffered a serious leg injury and was flown to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by Sussex Air Ambulance.

The driver of the Peugeot 206, a 27-year-old man from Hailsham, was uninjured, said police.

The police spokesperson added the road was closed for about two hours while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 553 of 13/07.