Boris Johnson visits Eastbourne

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson visited Eastbourne this morning (Thursday) in support of Conservative candidate Caroline Ansell.

Speaking on the seafront, Mr Johnson discussed his party’s policies, Brexit negotiations and the Southern Rail dispute.

Boris Johnson meeting with Eastbourne voters SUS-170106-153447001

Supporting Conservative candidate Caroline Ansell, who won with a slim majority of 733 in the 2015 election, Mr Johnson urged voters to come out in favour of his party.

“We’ve got to get it right and we’ve got to win,” Mr Johnson said.

The foreign secretary also spoke about the Southern Rail dispute and referred to his experience running mass-transit organisation TFL.

“We got rid of guards on our overground services years ago,” he said. “They are not necessary.”

When challenged on the introduction of driver-only trains and its potential safety issues for vulnerable passengers such as young women and wheelchair users, Mr Johnson highlighted the importance of station staff.

“You improve the quality of the stations you invest in those,” he said.

One member of the crowd challenged Mr Johnson, saying stations like Hampden Park are unstaffed in the evenings.

On his visit, Mr Johnson walked along Eastbourne seafront with Caroline Ansell, speaking with residents and taking selfies.

During his walkabout Mr Johnson ran into Jake Lambert, Labour’s parliamentary candidate.

Mr Lambert, a local history teacher, told the foreign secretary he was, “Looking forward to seeing [Labour’s] Keir Starmer negotiate Brexit”.

