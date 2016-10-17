Bonfire celebrations promise to be spectacular in Seaford

Seaford Bonfire Society is hosting its sixth annual Bonfire Night this year on Saturday, October 22.

The event promises an evening to remember, starting at approximately 7.15pm with a torchlit parade through town from The White Lion Hotel to the War Memorial.

Spectators are advised to arrive early.

Drummers and local bands will accompany the marching bonfire societies dressed in stunning costumes, pulling flaming fire barrels and carrying huge tableaux. These tableaux are created by members of Seaford Bonfire Society themselves and have in past years included a magnificent ghost ship, a Viking longship and a massive treasure chest.

This year’s display is a well-guarded secret and will only be revealed on the night. The evening culminates in a spectacular fireworks display and bonfire at the Martello Fields.

Full details of the event are available in the Bonfire programme available from shops and businesses in Seaford or from the Society’s smugglers and pirates on Saturday mornings in the town. This is a free event funded by the Seaford Bonfire Society and all donations go towards hosting the event as well as supporting local charities.

For more information visit the website www.seafordbonfire.co.uk or the Seaford Bonfire Society open Facebook page.

