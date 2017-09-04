Bomb disposal team called to Beachy Head

A bomb disposal team has been called towards Beachy Head this afternoon (Monday).
According to police, it was called to reports of an ‘old munition’ near Beachy Head Road at around 10.30am this morning, and arrived on scene at around 2pm.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “From first reports it looks like the team was called to an old munition.”
There were no further details available at this time.
