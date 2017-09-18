Bognor off to Eastbourne in the FA Cup

It had to be ... the FA Cup draw has handed Bognor another reunion with Jamie Howell with a trip to face his Eastbourne Borough side.

Howell left Nyewood Lane in May after eight seasons at Bognor and will welcome his old team to Priory Lane in the third qualifying round of the Cup on Saturday, September 30.

The other Sussex non-league side still involved at this stage, Bostik premier outfit Burgess Hill, will be at home to National League South side Wealdstone in the same round.

Bognor's draw will leave their fans with mixed feelings. It is a much tougher tie than they might have landed with only two rounds to go before a coveted spot in the first round proper beckons, but it does set up a tasty Sussex derby.

It's unclear at this stage whether Gary Charman - who left Bognor for Eastbourne last month to the disappointment of many fans - will be able to play. A gentlemen's agreement between the clubs was put in place to prevent him playing in the league game between them on bank holiday Monday, which saw Borough win 1-0 at the Lane with a goal from another ex-Rock, Kane Wills.

Full 3QR draw

1 1874 Northwich v Ossett Town

2 AFC Mansfield or Rushall Olympic v Boston United or Haughmond

3 Stafford Rangers v AFC Telford United

4 Newcastle Benfield v Kidderminster Harriers

5 Nantwich Town v Nuneaton Town

6 Boston Town v Warrington Town or Hyde United

7 Banbury United v Shildon

8 Scarborough Athletic v Stratford Town

9 Basford United v Kettering Town

10 Shaw Lane Association v Lancaster City

11 Buxton v Alvechurch

12 Stockport County v Handsworth Parramore or FC United Of Manchester

13 Ashton Athletic v Chorley

14 Leamington v Gainsborough Trinity

15 Stourbridge v Alfreton Town or AFC Rushden & Diamonds

16 South Shields v York City

17 Harrogate Town v Bradford (Park Avenue)

18 Swindon Supermarine v Paulton Rovers

19 Hanwell Town or Enfield Town v Glebe or Phoenix Sports

20 FC Romania or Hayes & Yeading United v Havant & Waterlooville

21 Hereford v AFC Hornchurch

22 Slough Town v Poole Town

23 Brackley Town v Braintree Town or Royston Town

24 Concord Rangers v Dorking Wanderers

25 East Thurrock United v Harlow Town

26 Chelmsford City v Weymouth

27 Cinderford Town v Hampton & Richmond Borough or Potters Bar Town

28 Oxford City v Leiston

29 Margate v Herne Bay

30 St Albans City or Cambridge City v Bridport or Cadbury Heath

31 Metropolitan Police or Heybridge Swifts v Frome Town

32 Truro City v AFC Sudbury

33 Eastbourne Borough v Bognor Regis Town

34 Bath City v Hemel Hempstead Town or Wingate & Finchley

35 Needham Market v Dartford

36 Haringey Borough v Bodmin Town or Bideford

37 Folkestone Invicta v Aylesbury United

38 Hungerford Town v Thamesmead Town or Billericay Town

39 Colney Heath or Burgess Hill Town v Wealdstone

40 Ashford Town (Middx) v Leatherhead