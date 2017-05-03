Search

Body recovered from Beachy Head

HM Coastguard Search and Rescue attend the scene at Beachy Head 3/5/17 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170305-153552001

A body has been recovered from the foot of the cliffs at Beachy Head today.

Police, coastguard and RNLI were called to the scene around midday.

More information to come.

Photo by Jon Rigby.