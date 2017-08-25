Body of waiter who ‘loved to have a laugh’ found at foot of Beachy Head

A man who was described by his family to have ‘lived for the joke’ was found dead at the foot of Beachy Head, an inquest heard yesterday (Thursday).

The body of 40-year-old James Bowyer, from Croyden, was found at the beauty spot after he took his own life, the inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall heard.

A statement from James’s sister Hayley Bowyer said, “He lived for the joke in any situation, even if it was inappropriate.

“That’s what most people he left behind are saying about him. He had a good group of friends.

“When he was younger he was cheeky, always had an answer for everything, and that didn’t change.

“He liked to have a laugh so much, he was not one to open up about his feelings. I stopped asking some time ago because he seemed alright, but obviously I was wrong.”

A waiter at Frankie and Benny’s, James was said by his sister to have been ‘extremely unhappy’ in his job, but couldn’t seem to find the motivation to leave.

Notes to his family were discovered which the coroner said showed ‘evidence of severe depression’.

Coroner for East Sussex Alan Craze said, “There’s no doubt he jumped from the cliff with the intention of bringing his life to an end.”

He concluded Mr Bowyer had sadly taken his own life.

• If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.