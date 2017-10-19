Body of missing woman found at Beachy Head

A body recovered from the water at Beachy Head this morning (Thursday) has been identified.

Police say it is missing Suzannah Brown, 28, from London.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

She had been reported missing last night from her home in Chiswick, according to Hounslow Police.

There was an extensive search for her by police, coastguard and lifeboats after her car was found parked on Beachy Head last night.

Police say her family have been informed and the coroner’s officer is dealing with the incident.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.