‘Body in water’ turns out to be buoy, RNLI confirm

Eastbourne RNLI launched yesterday following reports of a ‘body in water’ opposite The Grand Hotel.

Mark Sawyer, coxswain at the station, revealed it turned out to be ‘a false alarm with good intent’.

Reports, including three calls to 999, had also expressed concern the object - which turned out to be a lobster pot buoy - might be a dog, Mark confirmed.

He said: “Because it was fading light people couldn’t see properly.

“We are aware there are a couple of dogs missing locally which is why we didn’t hesitate to launch.”

