Boa constrictor missing in Eastbourne is eight feet long

An 8 ft long boa constrictor snake has been reported missing from Dallington Road in Eastbourne.

The snake was reported missing on social media yesterday (Wednesday September 6) and the RSPCA have been informed along with Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said, “We are sorry to hear this pet owner has lost their snake.

“They have contacted the RSPCA to let us know the snake is missing.

“If anyone finds the snake we would ask them to call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.”