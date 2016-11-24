Black Friday promises Eastbourne bonanza

Eastbourne shoppers can save a great deal of money on Christmas presents this winter by joining the biggest sale of the year tomorrow (November 24).

Black Friday promises huge price cuts with all the major retailers taking part.

The Arndale Centre website suggests shoppers check in from 7am tomorrow for the full list of all its offers.

But among the shops that have announced huge reductions already are: Blue Inc, Pandora, Bonmarché, Wallis, Sports Direct, The Perfume Shop, Clarks, The Fragrance Shop, River Island and Claire’s.

Of these, Sports Direct is offering £10 off when you spend £50 in store, lasting until Monday (November 28), while products from both The Perfume Shop and The Fragrance Shop should delight with savings up to 75 per cent off.

Meanwhile, Langney Shopping Centre is also taking part in the bonanza, with offers such as 20 per cent off everything in Peacocks until Sunday (November 27).

Even the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre is participating, with a 10 per cent discount on all souvenirs and a selection of lines reduced as part of a £1 and £2 sale. This includes gifts like magnets, key rings, books and calendars, as well as Christmas Gifts and Back to School essentials.

For those who don’t want to get caught up in the throng of eager bargain-hunters, plenty of deals are available online, so you can search for them in the comfort of your home.

Curry’s, Amazon, Debenhams, Tesco, ASOS, Argos and even Poundland are among the many stores slashing prices with crazy deals of up to 82 per cent off.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.