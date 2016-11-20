Black cats need homes too

Eastbourne Adoption Centre opened its gates for the annual Black Cat Day.

This was the fifth time, attracting 228 visitors.

Fundraising co-ordinator Janice Poole, worked hard to make it fun-filled with games such as apple-bobbing, eating a ringed doughnut blindfold from a string and putting the spider in the web. There was also a cake stall, raffle, tombola, Cats Protection merchandise and many other stalls - raising £1,808.00.

National Black Cat Day encourages new owners to think about a rescue cat and focus on character, not colour.

Mandy Clarke, Eastbourne Adoption Centre manager, said, “Black and black and white cats are always in care for a longer length of time but in my opinion they are the most lovable.”

Anyone interested in adopting a cat should call 01323 440101 option 2 or 4.

The centre is near Hailsham and open six days a week from 11am to 3pm (closed on Tuesdays).