Black armbands to be worn at Eastbourne game

Eastbourne Borough players will wear black armbands and hold a minute’s silence for the man who died in a Langney house fire last week.

Paul Robinson, pictured, was a former board member at the Priory Lane club and a popular figure on the football circuit.

Borough board chair Paul Maynard said, “We will be having a minute’s silence on Saturday for our home game against Bishop Stortford and black armbands will be worn.”

A police and fire investigation is still underway into the Chiltern Close fire which claimed the life of the popular businessman.

Mr Robinson’s body was found inside the house after the blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday October 17.

He was a prominent figure at both Eastbourne Borough Football Club and Eastbourne Rugby Club, where a minute’s silence was held last Saturday.

A non-religious celebration of Mr Robinson’s life will be at Eastbourne Crematorium at 3.15pm on Thursday November 3 and his family say all are welcome to attend.

Warm tributes have continued to flood in for Mr Robinson, who was also a keen writer and was tipped to become the chair of the New Eastbourne Writers Group.

Ian, Peter and Dan Robinson, co-directors at Winning Look and Look Designs Ltd in Hailsham which specialises in personalised clothing, and the company’s staff said they were all devastated.

They added, “We will all miss Paul terribly.

“Paul would want us to carry on the business as usual.”

Paul Maynard, Eastbourne Borough chair, said, “Through his involvement in Winning Look, Paul and his family, have been huge backers of the club and Paul was a director of EBFC until 2014.

“He brought a drive and enthusiasm to the role which the club continues to benefit from today.

“He was instrumental in helping set up the Academy and continued to take great pride in its achievements.

“I know many other sporting clubs and good causes in the town have benefitted from his support and involvement.”

Fraser Brooks, chairman at Eastbourne Rugby Club, said Paul was a good friend to the Park Avenue club.

He said, “Paul was not only a good friend of mine and my wife Jane’s but of our charity You Raise Me Up.

“He was always willing to help when and wherever he could.

“We’ll miss him terribly. A great man with an even greater heart.”