Bite-sized walks on the South Downs

The 100 mile South Downs Way national trail just became bite-sized with the launch of a new free guide breaking it into easily accessible day and weekend walks.

With twelve different walks graded from ‘moderate’ to ‘challenging’ which all start and end at bus stops or train stations, the guide makes it easier to take on the iconic trail in your free time.

Andy Gattiker, who manages the South Downs Way, said, “If the South Downs Way is on your bucket list why not tackle one section each month.

“Over the course of a year you’ll get to experience the changing colours of the South Downs National Park: from vibrant spring greens to golden summer flowers and rusty autumn beech woods to brown winter stubble.

“Sometimes people think they need at least two cars to break the South Downs Way in to sections, but in reality you don’t need any.

“This guide proves that, with a little bit of planning, bus and train are a great option for a linear walk.”

Bus users can take advantage of the discovery ticket, a cost-effective way to enjoy unlimited travel across the National Park and the South of England for just £16 per day for a family of five (two adults and three children) or £8.50 for an adult and £7 for a child (five to 15-year-old).

The guide is available from local Tourist Information Centres, order a copy from publications@southdowns.gov.uk or 01730 814810 or download it at www.southdowns.gov.uk/publications.

