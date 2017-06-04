Bishop of Chichester urges Sussex to ‘resist the pollution of terror’

The Bishop of Chichester has urged his congregation to “resist the pollution of terror and the contagion of hatred and fear that it spreads.”

Responding to last night (Saturday, June 3) attacks in London, Dr Martin Warner shared his views during a sermon celebrating the Feast of Pentecost at Chichester Cathedral.

Bishop Martin, whose diocese covers East and West Sussex, said: “In 1772, in a landmark case that advanced the abolition of the English slave trade, the Lord Chief Justice, Lord Mansfield, observed that ‘the air of England has long been too pure for a slave, and every man is free who breathes it’.

“Today, that statement still pertains, and our celebration of Pentecost demands that we resist the pollution of terror and the contagion of hatred and fear that it spreads.

“We remain committed to the freedom to breathe deeply the pure air that inspires hope and dignity, the virtues of kindness, compassion, and restraint, and above all, the love of truth and goodness that will always overwhelm the limited expedient of violence.

“This vindicates what it means to be fully alive, free and human, in all the dignity of our creation by God. Inspired by the breath of the Holy Spirit, we are reminded of the words of Jesus to his disciples immediately prior to his arrest and barbaric execution, and they are his words to us today: ‘In the world you will have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.’”

