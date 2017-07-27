Birthday celebrations for Chaseley residents

Have your say

THE Chaseley Trust held an Afternoon Tea for residents, neighbours and guests as part of its 70th birthday celebrations.

The successful event was held at the charity’s base in South Cliff, Eastbourne.

Chaseley 3 SUS-170726-124637001

Around 75 attended the afternoon which included a speech by Chief Executive Lesley Standing.

She told everyone present that the charity is currently in a very strong position and said: “It is important to invite representatives from the community here - including many of our neighbours in Meads.

“We are very keen to engage with the community and our 70th anniversary is a great way of doing this.”

Councillor Chris Hardy, the chair of Wealden District Council, thanked the staff and residents for putting on a wonderful spread and making everyone welcome.

Chaseley 2 SUS-170726-124615001

Eastbourne singer Andrew Newey then entertained everyone with a mix of upbeat songs.

Mrs Standing said: “It was a great afternoon and the atmosphere was very positive.”

She added that Chaseley is on the lookout for volunteers.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Chaseley 1 SUS-170726-124626001

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.