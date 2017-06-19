Bike ride in the sun promotes cycling around Eastbourne

Bespoke Cycle Group and East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust held a cycle ride on Saturday (June 17) to encourage, promote, and support cycling for transport and health.

The gentle two-hour ride started at Eastbourne DGH and travelled along the cycle routes in town.

The ride aimed to highlight narrow points for cyclists on the prom

Newly-elected MP Stephen Lloyd joined the group on a borrowed electric bike and discussed the narrow cycling routes along the seafront with Bespoke secretary Robert McGowan.

According to Bespoke, evidence shows people who cycle regularly are 30 per cent less likely to suffer from dementia, stroke, diabetes, some cancers, and depression.

The group also highlighted air pollution levels in the town and said choosing to cycle instead of drive would reduce this.

Former MP Caroline Ansell was at the DGH to ‘symbolically’ wave the group off.

Former MP Caroline Ansell waved the cyclists off

She said on her official Facebook page, “Fantastic to wave off Bespoke cyclists today from the DGH on a two-hour gentle ride in glorious weather to encourage and promote cycling for better transport and health reasons.”