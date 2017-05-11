Big-hearted Berry completes ten mile walk to help a local charity

Six year old Berry Taylor completed a ten mile walk from Eastbourne to Bexhill to raise funds for local charity You Raise Me Up.

Big hearted Berry set off at 6.50am on Sunday April 30 with a purpose in her stride to walk the distance between the Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne and the Sovereign Light Café in Bexhill.

Along the way, people stopped to donate money to her collection box, with donations from The Ocean View Café, in Pevensey Bay, and the Star Inn, at Normans Bay.

Mum Gwen Taylor said: “My husband Neil and I are immensely proud of her and her achievement.

“At nine miles into the walk, Berry was exhausted, the going got tough and with quite a few tears, she was given the option to stop. Berry resolutely replied: “No, I’m going to do the whole 10 miles”.

“Sheer determination and an amazing spirit, saw Berry complete her ambitious journey in three hours 26 minutes, walking 10.13 miles and completing 23,379 steps.

“Two representatives from the charity, met her at the finish with a wonderful surprise of pink balloons, a confetti banner and a soft toy. Berry was astounded that it was all for her.

During her walk, Berry received over 200 ‘likes’ on Facebook and messages of continuous support and encouragement.

This six year old girl has shown so much determination and willingness to do something epic to help families who are suffering.

“She has a full understanding of what she has achieved for the charity and told me “It was really hard, but I loved doing it”.

“It was rather emotional at the finish and needless to say, she was in bed asleep by 5.45pm that night.”

To date, Berry’s walk has raised just over £700 for the You Raise Me Up charity.

Her donation page is still open and anyone wishing to donate to Berry can find the site by using: www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GwenTaylor2.

The charity was founded by Fraser and Jane Brooks in June 2011 following the sudden death of their teenage daughter Megan.

The charity’s sole purpose is to raise funds to support families that have suffered the loss of a teenage child. It provides compassion, support and financial support. They are entirely funded through charitable donations.

The charity operates a 24 hour help line on 01323 482772. For more information visit www.youraisemeup.co.uk.

