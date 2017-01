The annual Big Futures Show is set to return to the Winter Garden in Eastbourne on March 22.

The show is the largest employability and skills event in the area and is aimed at students from across East Sussex as well as parents and anyone looking for work or training. Exhibitor space is still available.

Student groups, parents and other visitors, and exhibitors, can find more information and book online at www.bigfuturesshow.org.uk.

