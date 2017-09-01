Big changes for Eastbourne school

An Eastbourne school is joining forces with a school in Brighton.

Moira House this week announced it will be joining the Roedeen group of schools, starting this month (September).

Principal Elodie Vallantine will become Head of School and Oliver Bond, Head of Roedean, will be Executive Head – and there is to be a new Board of Governors.

In a statement, the school said, “We are delighted to announce Moira House will be joining the Roedean Group of Schools from September 2017.

“By joining the Roedean Group, Moira House will be committed to continuing to deliver an excellent education, which it has been providing for more than 142 years, whilst seeking to develop the provision and ensure a strong long term future for the School on its campus in Eastbourne.

“Moira House and Roedean share a similar heritage, founded only 10 years apart in the late 1880s, at the time both schools stood apart from other schools because of their progressive approach to the education of girls.

“Moira House Governors approached Roedean as an experienced provider of girls’ only education in the region. We also considered that Roedean’s growth in recent years and its model of operation were aligned to Moira House’s aspirations.

“Joining the Roedean Group of Schools will help Moira House move to a position of even greater strength and will provide the School with the necessary support to achieve its strategic goals.

“Investment in staff, infrastructure and resources will support the growth of Moira House to deliver a secure financial future on the campus in Eastbourne.”

Jill Hill, Chair of Governors at Moira House, said, “This move ensures Moira House will thrive long-term and maintain its position as a local and international school that continues to create a stimulating environment in which pupils want to learn through excellent teaching; where they take responsibility for their own learning, both in the classroom and outside of it; and achieve the very best results of which they are capable, in the spirit of the School’s founding principles.”

Oliver Blond, Executive Head of Roedean Group of Schools and Headmaster of Roedean, said, “We look forward to working with staff and pupils at Moira House and sharing in the increased opportunities and extended training and development.

“Together the Roedean Group of Schools will provide an academically strong provision across a wider geographical area for the benefit of a greater number of pupils in the region.”

For more information, the school has a list of FAQs on its website available at www.moirahouse.co.uk/important-announcement/