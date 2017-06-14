Belgian F-16 fighter will be seen above Eastbourne skies

An F-16AM Fighting Falcon aircraft will sweep over Eastbourne seafront this August marking its one and only appearance this year.

The ‘Blizzard’ will fly as part of Airbourne: the 25th anniversary of Eastbourne International Airshow.

The three-day celebration from August 17 - 20 will also have flights from the world famous Red Arrows, the Blades and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight among others.

The heavy-duty Chinook helicopter is also likely to return for the show’s 25th year, according to event organisers.

Eastbourne’s tourism chief Margaret Bannister said “We’ve not seen the F-16 since 2011 so we will be delighted to be reunited with this stunning fast jet.”

Airbourne will have a military exhibition, helicopter pleasure flights, a parachute display, children’s entertainment and fireworks. Entry to the event will be free.

Mrs Bannister said, “Recent appearances of the Blizzard at seaside airshows really are quite rare so we are very honoured to welcome back this astounding display.”

For more information visit visit www.eastbourneairshow.co.uk

Photo by Paul Johnson