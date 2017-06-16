Bede’s pupils are over the moon to be heading to NASA

Two pupils from Bede’s Senior School will represent the UK in the final of an international space design competition this summer.

Parmis Fadavi-Hosseini and Kozma Prelevic will fly to Florida for the event at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre.

Parmis, 18, who is currently studying Maths, Physics and Biology A Levels at Bede’s, said, “The trip to NASA really is going to be an experience of a lifetime. It is an incredible opportunity to visit the space station and to work alongside fellow competitors from across the globe.”

The students beat off competition from 200 others at the UK Space Design Competition at Imperial College London last Easter.

They will now join just 12 other pupils heading to NASA.

Kozma,15, found out that he was a finalist in the middle of his GCSE exams.

He said, “I can’t wait to go to NASA. I am really over the moon about being chosen!”

Bill Richards, a Maths teacher at Bede’s, said, “The Space Design Competition is a unique engineering challenge for students aged 15 to 18, which asks them to propose a detailed design for a future human settlement or spacecraft 60-70 years in the future; producing designs for every aspect of the settlement from airlocks to artificial gravity.

“One of the reasons that Bede’s is exceptionally keen to be involved is it helps our pupils when they apply for university.

“For Parmis, who is looking to study Architectural Engineering, the experience of such a different learning environment will be highly regarded on her UCAS application next year.

“I am thrilled that these two exceptional pupils have this life-changing opportunity.”