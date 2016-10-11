Become a hate crime ambassador with Sussex Police

Sussex Police are recruiting hate crime ambassadors as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week (October 8-15).

The aim is to educate people about hate crime and encourage them to report it.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Life is a challenge for most of us in one way or another, but those challenges are exacerbated for some who are targeted just for who they are.

“This could be because of their sexuality, gender identity, disability, race, faith, or gipsy heritage.”

This comes as part of the week where police will be holding a live Facebook video from 7pm on Thursday (October 13) where questions can be asked to Hate Crime Sergeant Peter Allan.

Sergeant Allan said, “We know that a lack of understanding about what hate crime is and at what level you can report it to the police are two of the biggest challenges.

“The more people we have across Sussex who have an understanding of hate crime and the impact it can have on communities, increases our knowledge and confidence to be able to say, ‘We Stand Together’ against hate crime.”

Ambassadors are people who are interested in raising awareness of what hate crime is and encouraging victims to report to police or partner agencies across Sussex.

After volunteering, the ambassadors will need to attend a two-hour coaching session, and they will have the opportunity to refresh and enhance their knowledge and understanding at yearly seminars.

Hate Crime Ambassador Jayne Posner said, “I decided to get involved as I am involved with the LGBT community and I have experienced direct and indirect hate crime and I wanted to do my bit towards reducing this.

“I didn’t realise how common it is, how important it is to report it and how upsetting it can be to people and it affects their lives.

“I find it very rewarding to help my local community to try to reduce hate crime and increase the reporting side of hate crime too.

“Anyone can be a hate crime ambassador. It is helpful if they are active in the local community and they are happy to speak out and speak to the general public.”

For more information about becoming a Hate Crime Ambassador contact peter.allan@sussex.pnn.police.uk

