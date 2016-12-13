Beachy Head selfie shortlisted in national competition

A selfie taken at Beachy Head has been shortlisted in a national competition designed to encourage people to take selfies safely.

Matthew Cordwell, 23, said, “I took the selfie in the morning summer sun along the coastal cliff walk, having been out photographing the chalk cliffs at sunrise.”

National Accident Helpline’s #SelfieSafety competition asks people to send a selfie from their favourite UK selfie location, with the chance to win an iPhone.

Shortlisted entrants have been asked if they took any measures to make sure their selfie was taken safely.

Matthew, who lives in Stockwell in South London, said, “Beachy Head has many precarious vertical drops near the pathway, but with sufficient caution and distancing from the edge, it’s safe and well worth the stunning views out over the English Channel, and, of course, a selfie!”

The #SelfieSafety competition, which remains open for entries until December 20, is part of a national campaign urging selfie takers to take extra care to avoid common accidents.

Research by the company, released in connection with November’s Accident Awareness Week, revealed that four in five Brits (82%) don’t always take care when taking selfies.

The research also highlighted the popularity of selfies in the UK. According to the study of 2,047 adults, carried out by Censuswide, over half of all snappy-happy Brits (53%) have taken a selfie, while 36% of the population and two thirds (66%) of 16 to 24 year olds have taken a selfie in the past month.

To find out more about National Accident Helpline’s #SelfieSafety competition, and to enter your photo, visit: https://www.national-accident-helpline.co.uk/accident-claims/accident-awareness-week#selfiesafety