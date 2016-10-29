Beachy Head Marathon winner takes first with ‘incredible’ time

The notoriously-tough Beachy Head Marathon was won in an ‘incredible’ time by Sam Humphrey in two hours and 50 minutes today (Saturday, October 29).

Thousands of runners set off on one of the hardest 26.2 miles in the UK through the South Downs at 9am this morning.

The Victoria Park Harriers runner Sam took first ahead of Jeff Pyrah and Alun Myers.

Darryl Hards, of Brighton Phoenix AC, won the 10k which began shortly afterwards, with a time of 35 minutes 49 seconds, ahead of Patrick Brown and David Bull.

Sarah Swan won the women’s race with a time of three and a half hours, beating Emily Hutchinson and Isobel Ray to first place.

The ladies 10k was won by Sue Fry in 41 minutes and 40 seconds, ahead of Jo Stokes and Laura McCrave.

The marathon includes 300 steps, 14 gates, plus a whole lot of hills and goes through Jevington, Alfriston, Litlington, Friston Forest, the Cuckmere Valley and Seven Sisters, including Birling Gap and Beachy Head itself.

For more information visit www.beachyheadmarathon.co.uk.

