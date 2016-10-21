Beachy Head challenge is a global attraction

Thousands of runners from around the world are set to rise to the challenge of the Beachy Head Marathon and 10k next weekend.

One the biggest off-road marathons in the UK, the course follows the scenic coastal path through the South Downs National Park.

The route that runners will traverse includes 300 steps and 14 gates, and passes through Jevington, Alfriston, Litlington, Friston Forest, the Cuckmere Valley and Seven Sisters, including Birling Gap and, of course, Beachy Head itself.

It starts at 9am on Saturday October 29 at Bede’s Prep School and will be followed shortly afterwards by the 10k, which boasts equally breathtaking views for those who may not be able to manage the whole 26 miles.

This shorter route starts in the same place and loops across the Downs to the Belle Tout lighthouse and back.

There will be plenty of viewing points available for spectators to cheer on runners, joggers and walkers alike as they make their way around the course.

For more information visit www.beachyheadmarathon.co.uk

