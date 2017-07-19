BBC reveals how much its top TV talent earns

Have your say

The BBC has today (Wednesday, July 19) revealed how much its top presenters and actors earn.

Chris Evans is the channel’s highest paid star, on a salary of £2,200,000 - £2,249,999.

Other top earners are Jeremy Vine (£700,000 - £749,999) and Graham Norton (£850,000 - £899,999).

The list shows BBC talent who earn more than £150,000.

TV NON SCRIPTED (FACTUAL AND ENTERTAINMENT)

£150,000 - £199,999

Darcey Bussell - Contributor

Mel Giedroyc - Presenter

Craig Horwood - Contributor

Paul Martin - Presenter

Simon Schama - Presenter

£200,000 - £249,999

Gary Barlow - Contributor

Len Goodman - Contributor

Danii Minogue - Contributor

Bruno Tonioli - Contributor

Alan Yentob - Presenter

£300,000 - £349,999

Nick Knowles - Presenter

£350,000 - £399,999

Tess Daly - Presenter

£400,000 - £449,999

Alex Jones Presenter

NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS

£150,000 - £199,999

Kamal Ahmed - Correspondent

Jeremy Bowen - Correspondent

Ben Brown - Presenter

Mark Easton - Correspondent

Gavin Esler - Presenter

James Naughtie - Correspondent

John Pienaar - Correspondent

Sophie Raworth - Presenter

John Simpson - Correspondent

Kirsty Wark - Presenter

Justin Webb - Presenter

£200,000 - £249,999

Victoria Derbyshire - Presenter

Mishal Husain - Presenter

Martha Kearney - Presenter

Laura Kuenssberg - Correspondent

Andrew Neil - Presenter

Jonathan Sopel - Correspondent

£250,000 - £299,999

George Alagiah - Presenter

Nicholas Robinson - Presenter

£300,000 - £349,999

Eddie Mair - Presenter

TV SCRIPTED (DRAMA AND COMEDY)

£150,000 - £199,999

Laurie Brett - Actor

Letitia Dean - Actor

Tameka Empson - Actor

Guy Henry - Actor

Linda Henry - Actor

Scott Maslen - Actor

Diane Parish - Actor

Hugh Quarshie - Actor

Jemma Redgrave - Actor

Tim Roth - Actor

Catherine Shipton - Actor

Gillian Taylforth - Actor

Lacey Turner - Actor

£200,000 - £249,999

Peter Capaldi - Actor

Danny Dyer - Actor

Emilia Fox - Actor

David Jason - Actor

Rosie Marcel - Actor

Adam Woodyatt - Actor

£250,000 - £299,999

Amanda Mealing - Actor

£350,000 - £399,999

Derek Thompson - Actor

SPORT

£150,000 - £199,999

Jonathan Agnew - Presenter and commentator

Clare Balding - Presenter

Jonathan Davies - Presenter

John McEnroe - Presenter and commentator

£200,000 - £249,999

John Inverdale - Presenter

Gabby Logan - Presenter

£250,000 -£299,999

Jason Mohammad - Presenter

£300,000 - £349,999

Sue Barker - Presenter

£400,000 - £449,999

Alan Shearer - Presenter

£1,750,000 - £1,799,999

Gary Lineker - Presenter

MULTI GENRE

£150,000 - £199,999

Naga Munchetty - Presenter and Contributor

£200,000 - £249,999

Mark Chapman - Presenter

Jools Holland - Presenter

Dan Walker - Presenter

£250,000 - £299,999

Zoe Ball - Presenter

Brian Cox - Presenter

Evan Davis - Presenter

£350,000 - £399,999

Fiona Bruce - Presenter

£400,000 - £449,000

Andrew Marr - Presenter

Stephen Nolan - Presenter

£450,000 - £499,999

Matt Baker - Presenter

Claudia Winkleman - Presenter

£550,000 - £599,999

Huw Edwards

£600,000 - £649,000

John Humphrys - Presenter

£700,000 - £749,999

Jeremy Vine - Presenter

£850,000 - £899,999

Graham Norton - Presenter

£2,200,000 - £2,249,999

Chris Evans - Presenter

RADIO

£150,000 - £199,999

Adrian Chiles - Presenter

Greg James - Presenter

Shaun Keaveny - Presenter

Moira Stuart - Presenter

Jo Whiley - Presenter

£200,000 - £249,999

Mark Radcliffe - Presenter

£250,000 - £299,999

Ken Bruce - Presenter

Scott Mills - Presenter

Trevor Nelson - Presenter

£300,000 - £349,999

Lauren Laverne - Presenter

£350,000 - £399,999

Vanessa Feltz - Presenter

Nicholas Grimshaw - Presenter

Simon Mayo - Presenter

£400,000 - £449,999

Nicky Campbell - Presenter

£500,000 - £549,999

Steve Wright - Presenter

Specialist Contractors and Writers

£150,000 - £199,999

Daryl Bramley - Programme Manager

Colin Brown - Identity Architect

Roy Clarke - Writer

Patrick Foody - Analytics Architect

Claire Hetherington - IT Programme Manager

James Hewines - Technical Project Manager

Daran Little - Writer

Ruth Moreland - Project Manager

Andy Pryor - Casting Manager

Terence Reeves - Service Architect

Noel Scotford - Programme Manager

Richard Smith - Integration Lead