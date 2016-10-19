Barnardo’s appeals for winter clothing to sell

Winter woollies are flying off the shelves at Eastbourne’s Barnardo’s shop leading to an urgent appeal for more donations of stock.

The children’s charity has experienced a surge in demand for winter clothing since the temperatures dropped this week, with men’s, women’s and children’s winter clothing being snapped up by bargain-hungry shoppers.

Shirley Green, retail area business manager for Eastbourne, said, “Our shops are especially grateful for winter woollies as the mercury drops.

“Coats, jumpers, gloves, scarves and hats are flying off the shelves - so please help us to re-stock.”

All money raised in your local Barnardo’s shop is used to help disadvantaged children and young people, such as those living in poverty, children who have been abused and who are disabled.

Shoppers can buy household goods, books, toys, children’s clothes and accessories as well as men’s and ladies’ clothing and boots at Barnardo’s shops.

Barnardo’s can found at 16 Terminus Road in Eastbourne. Although, winter woollies are in demand, any donated items are gratefully received

Barnardo’s is marking its 150th anniversary in 2016. Thomas Barnardo’s vision was for no child to be turned away from the help they need. During its 150 year history the charity has helped transform the lives of millions of disadvantaged children in the UK, and continues to help families to build a better future.

Last year 240,000 children, young people and families were supported by Barnardo’s through more than 960 services across the UK. The charity helps young carers, care leavers, foster carers and adoptive parents.

They also provide training and skills or parenting classes.

Visit www.barnardos.org.uk for more information about the charity.

