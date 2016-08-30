Ball of light mystifies photographer

A keen photographer is hoping readers may be able to shed some light, quite literally, on a ball of light captured in photos above the Eastbourne skies.

Andy Strudwick took photographs of the sun and cloud patterns above Eastbourne on August 8 and again on August 27.

He said, “I saw nothing unusual at the time in the photos of August 8, however when I checked the two pictures I noticed a ball of light.

“In the first it was visibly distorted by the clouds while in the later it was had moved clear of the cloud.

“I dismissed it as a trick of the light until August 27 when again, between 11.30am and noon, I took two more photos half an hour apart looking into the sun.

“Once more on checking the pictures I was amazed to see the same moving ball of light. It does not appear on any other photos on my phone so it seems not to be a fault in the camera.

“Does anyone have an idea of what this light is? The international space station maybe?”

