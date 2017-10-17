Baking to help stroke victims

The Eastbourne and Hailsham Stroke Support group is holding a bake sale at Langney Shopping Centre on Tuesday 24 October to support the Stroke Association’s latest fundraising initiative: Give a Hand and Bake.

It calls on people across the South East to host their own bake sale, all with the aim of raising some serious dough.

The money raised will help fund world-leading research that will help to save lives and change the story for stroke survivors.

This year, thousands of people across the UK will be donning their aprons for Give a Hand and Bake Week, which runs from 23 to 29 October 2017.

Among them will be members from the Eastbourne and Hailsham Stroke Support group, who are rolling up their sleeves, grabbing a mixing bowl and baking to raise vital funds for stroke survivors.

Christine King, Stroke Recovery Service Coordinator at the Stroke Association, said: “Across the UK, more than a million people are rebuilding their lives after stroke. By taking part in Give a Hand and Bake, you could help people who have been affected by stroke get their lives back on track.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Eastbourne and Hailsham Stroke Support group for supporting the Stroke Association. The money raised will go a long way in helping to support people who are living with the effects of stroke and their families and carers, as well as help to prevent people from having a stroke.”

The Eastbourne and Hailsham Stroke Support group’s bake sale will be held on Tuesday 24 October from 10:00am to 1:00pm in Langney Shopping Centre.

Visit www.stroke.org.uk/GAH to find out more about how you can get involved in Give a Hand and Bake, and help to change the story for stroke survivors.