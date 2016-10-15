Awareness week urges drivers to check insurance

The Motor Insurance Bureau is leading on a week of awareness and enforcement about the consequences of driving an uninsured vehicle.

Supported by Sussex Safer Roads Partnership (SSRP), and Sussex and Surrey Police, teams will be looking at your area, so make sure your cover is accurate and up to date.

Evidence suggests uninsured vehicles are more likely to be involved in both collisions and criminal activity, so in raising awareness about this occurrence, it is anticipated that our roads will be safer, and we can drive comfortably in the knowledge that we are all covered correctly.

The Sussex and Surrey Operations Teams will be deploying marked and unmarked patrol vehicles. As well as people-power, the police will be using data from the Motor Insurance Bureau, which is able to list where vehicles are registered, and which ones are insured, as well as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

To be caught driving whilst uninsured carries a penalty of six points on your licence and a fine of £300. Your car is also seized, costing a release fee of £150, and you could face a driving ban.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.