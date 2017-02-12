Author’s Valentine signing

The Relate charity shop in Meads is to welcome award-winning Sussex author Peter James on Valentine’s Day.

Peter James is an international best selling, thriller writer and patron of the Relate charities in Sussex. He will be visiting Relate’s charity shop in Meads Street between 1pm and 2.30pm on Valentine’s Day. The shop will be selling copies of Peter’s books and there will be an opportunity for shoppers to ask Peter to sign personal copies of his books, which they can bring with them, for a small donation. Refreshments will be available.

The charity says although Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate relationships, it can be a difficult time for many people.

Peter, who has used the charity, said, “Relate is a charity close to my heart. During my own marriage breakdown Relate helped in a quite considerable and valuable way. I was impressed with the warm and caring people I spoke to.”

Visit www.relate.org.uk/sussex.