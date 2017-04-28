Attack outside pub leaves man with broken ankle

A man broke his ankle after a punch knocked him to the ground in a pub car park.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which took place at about 11.30pm on Sunday April 16, outside the Prince Albert in Old Town’s High Street.

The victim, a 40-year-old local man, was approached by three men, one of whom punched him in the face. Police say the punch knocked him backwards and he fell, breaking his ankle.

The suspect who threw the punch is described by officers as white, 6’ 4” and stocky. He had short brown hair and was in his 40s. He wore dark trousers and a black bomber jacket which had red stripes on the sleeves.

