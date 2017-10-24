Artist’s impression reveals how new Eastbourne Station entrance could look

An artist’s impression released today (Tuesday) shows how the new entrance to Eastbourne Railway Station may look.

Work started on a number of improvements to the station this week – including new toilet facilities, a ‘better’ waiting room and a wider, step free entrance.

Southern Rail says the improvements to the station concourse will be finished by the spring and go alongside work already carried out by East Sussex County Council to remodel the taxi rank and, in the future, pedestrianise the surrounding area.

Station Manager Simon Greenfield said, “Passengers will really welcome the new toilets, which will be a huge improvement on what we have now, and the move to the paid side of the station gates will help us restrict the anti-social behaviour we’ve seen.

“Meanwhile, the new entrance will help our passengers with accessibility needs.”

Southern Rail says the improvements in detail include:

• Remodelling the waiting room with extra seats and a new passenger information desk

• The former information desk making way for new station toilets, which will be on the paid side of the ticket gates, restricting anti-social behaviour

• The accessible toilet will remain next to Subway and will be refreshed

• A new wider step-free entrance to the station from the cycle and car park/taxi rank. The stepped side entrance will close

• The waiting room may be closed or partially closed for about three weeks during the work.