Planners have released an artist’s impression of a proposed refurbishment of the former main police station in Grove Road.

They want to build an extension on the roof of the old station, which would help create 50 flats on the site.

An artist's impression of what the police station could look like with five storeys. SUS-170507-144302001

An application for one, two and three bedroom flats has been submitted to Eastbourne council’s planning department.