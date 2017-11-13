Art exhibition raises £4,000 for radiotherapy unit

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital’s autumn art exhibition has raised more than £4,000 towards the new radiotherapy unit at the Eastbourne DGH.

The exhibition, which was held at St Andrew’s Prep School at the end of October, was opened by St Andrew’s Headmaster, Gareth Jones.

The Friends say would not be possible without the support of the school which allows the charity to hold the event there each year.

On display and for sale over the weekend were more than 300 original works of art that had been entered by talented local artists. The paintings were admired by more than 500 visitors and 23 were sold with 20 per cent of the sale price going to the charity. Friends Chairman, Dr Harry Walmsley, presented artist Tracy Gross with a certificate for winning the People’s Choice award for her painting entitled Straight from the Garden. John Gross won the Best in Show painting, as judged by local gallery owner Nigel Greaves, for his painting of a stunning garden that was opened for the Friends during the summer. John received an engraved cup donated by Chatfield Jewellers and presented by Keith Ridley, former editor in chief of the Herald.

Eastbourne artist Julian Southerland-Beaston donated one of his paintings, The Tiger at East Dean, as an auction prize and was auctioned by Keith Ridley.

Ian Goldsmith also donated a painting for which there was a silent auction running throughout the weekend.

Last year’s winner of Best in Show, Debbie Harris, donated a picture that was raffled during the weekend.

Artist and teacher, Roz Nathan, gave an informal painting demonstration on Saturday afternoon.

Roz is a natural history and wildlife artist, covering many British and exotic species and specialising in apes.

A spokesperson for the Friends said, “The FoEH would like to thank these and the other generous artists involved in the exhibition for supporting this worthwhile event and helping it to be the most successful exhibition to date. The Friends would also like to thank the organising committee and all the volunteers who worked so hard to ensure that the exhibition was such a success.”