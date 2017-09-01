Arsonists set hay bales ablaze in Polegate field

Firefighters were called after arsonists set a stack of hay bales ablaze in a Polegate field.

A crew rushed to Shepham Lane where the round bales were on fire on Monday (August 21).

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, while some were able to be moved, others were completely destroyed.

The Fire Service confirmed the cause of fire was arson.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk with the crime reference number 0084.