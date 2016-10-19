Arson hit Eastbourne school reopens today

An Eastbourne school forced to shut yesterday (Tuesday October 18) due to an arson attack has reopened today.

Bede’s Prep School, on Duke’s Drive, was hit by a suspected arson attack in the dining room and kitchens and vandalism on its mini bus fleet on Monday night.

Police attended and are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage.

The school was closed all day yesterday to repair damage, but has reopened today.

Headmaster Giles Entwisle said, “This is obviously very upsetting for the pupils and staff of the school.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Police are investigating a suspected attempted arson attack at Bede’s School.

“Firefighters were called to the school around 5.30am on Tuesday after a staff member found that windscreens on the school mini-buses had been smashed.

“Someone had also broken into the canteen, where hot plates had been turned on. There was a smell of burning and the fire alarm had activated, but no actual fire.”

Anyone with information about the incident – which may have occurred between early evening on Monday and its discovery around 5.30am on Tuesday – is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 0096 of 18/10/16.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.