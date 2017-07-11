Arndale redevelopment latest

Preparation work has begun to provide an additional 300 car parking spaces to the Eastbourne Arndale Centre multi storey car park.

The two-storey extension to the car park is being built to cope with the increased traffic to the town once the £85 million extension to the shopping centre is completed.

The additional spaces will help to ease the current traffic issues in adjacent streets caused by queuing into, and out of, the centre car park at peak times.

Level 6 of the car park, which provides 155 spaces, has been closed to allow work to begin.

Next month, level 5 will also close but the rest of the car park will stay open for business as usual. Work on the car park extension will be finished in September 2018.

The centre’s second multi storey car park in nearby Junction Road, has extended its opening hours to include Sunday while work is being carried out.

Work on the 170,000 sq ft extension, being funded by Arndale Centre owners Legal & General, is being carried out by construction group Kier, which began work on site in January.

Demolition work is ongoing while the installation of pilings will begin soon and is expected to take around six weeks.

The extension will bring an additional 22 retail units, seven restaurants and a nine-screen cinema to Eastbourne.

Two time-lapse cameras are recording the development every step of the way as it slowly changes the landscape of the town centre.

Neil Crawford at LGIM Real Assets said, “It is very positive we have reached the next stage of the development and can now start preparation work on the car park extension which will provide much needed additional parking for the centre.”

“We are doing everything possible to keep disruption to a minimum and thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this essential work takes place.”