Arndale Centre scoops environmental award

The Arndale Centre’s £85 million extension has won an international environment award for recycling at least 90 per cent of demolished building materials – including turning the former oak bar of the Gildredge pub into wooden jewellery.

Crushed bricks from the demolition have been used as a piling mat for the new extension area while old wooden pallets are being turned into garden furniture by a local craftsman.

Recycling during the six-month demolition period has also saved more than 602,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and over 229,000 litres of diesel that would have been used in making daily trips to the nearest landfill site in West Sussex.

The 2017 Green Apple Award for Sustainable Development was presented to Bill Plumridge, manager of the Arndale Centre, at a ceremony in the House of Commons this month.

Bill accepted the award on behalf of JLL, Legal & General and Kier Construction, the company building the extension that is set to transform the face of Eastbourne town centre.

The Green Apple Environment Awards were established in 1994 as an annual campaign to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world.

Bill said, “This is a real honour for the Arndale Centre.

“With some of the materials, we were able to achieve more than a 99 per cent recycling rate which is a fantastic achievement. My thanks go to Jakub Kurek from Kier and Mark Powell, Centre Operations Manager, for their invaluable contribution towards the compilation of the award entry.”

The 170,000 sq ft extension, which is being funded by Arndale Centre owners Legal & General, will bring an additional 22 new retail units, around 300 extra car parking spaces, seven restaurants and an eight-screen cinema to the town.

The Arndale Centre will be rebranded the Beacon Centre when the extension is complete.