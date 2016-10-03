Armed robbery at Eastbourne petrol station

A customer grappled with a raider during an armed robbery at an Eastbourne service station on Friday night.
At about 7.40pm on Friday (September 30), police received a report of a robbery at Low Cost Fuels in High Street, Eastbourne, opposite Waitrose.
Two men wearing hooded sweaters with the hoods over their heads entered the store.
One of them, brandishing a knife, demanded money from the cashier, while the other tried to steal cigarettes from behind the counter.
Police said the cashier, a 60-year-old local man, suffered a cut to the hand as he scuffled with the suspect with the knife.
The other was dragged out of the store from behind by a customer who entered as the incident was taking place.
The suspects fled with bottles of wine and a quantity of cigarettes.
Witnesses are asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1406 of 30/09.
