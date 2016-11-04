Armed police to patrol Lewes Bonfire

Sussex Police say there will be armed officers on patrol at the Lewes Bonfire celebrations tomorrow night (Saturday).

A police spokesman said: "Some armed officers will be deployed to the event on the night as part of a wider set of security measures.

"Lewes bonfire is a very large event and in the current climate it is not unusual to see armed officers at an event of this size."

As well as an increased police presence in the town, Sussex Police are closing all the main routes into the town from 5pm. The A26, including the Cuilfail Tunnel will be closed between the Southerham Roundabout and Earwig Corner while Brighton Road will be closed from the Ashcombe Roundabout.

The A275 will closed past Offham as will Nevill Road and Offham road as will most roads within the town itself. The road closures are scheduled to be lifted at 2am on Sunday morning (November 6).

Police confirmed they will not be blocking the roads with concrete blocks.

Chief Superintendent Neil Honnor said: "With our partners, we aim to ensure a safe environment so everyone can have an enjoyable evening.”

"Lewes Bonfire is a high-profile crowded event, and although there is no specific reason to believe it will be targeted we have to consider the potential security threat. There will be additional road closures and some armed officers at the event on the night. In the current climate it is not unusual for armed officers to be at an event of this size.

"Due to the national security threat assessment and the evolving nature of the threat we have reviewed our response, as other forces around the country are doing continually, and as a result, despite not having any specific intelligence, have put additional security measures in place."

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.