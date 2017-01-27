Appeal for witnesses to serious collision in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called this morning (Friday, January 27) following a report that a pedestrian had collided with a car in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne.

Police said the 69-year-old woman, was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by air ambulance having suffered a significant head injury.

She remains in a serious condition following the incident, which occurred just after 10am.

The driver of the blue Vauxhall Zafira, a 46-year-old woman, also local to the area, was uninjured.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher, from the roads policing unit, said: “We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened to get in touch. Anyone with information can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Tristar.”

Victoria Drive remained closed while police and ambulance dealt with the incident but re-opened just after 1.15pm.

