Appeal for witnesses after ‘violent’ assault in Eastbourne town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young man was assaulted in Eastbourne town centre.

The 21-year-old victim suffered a broken nose and several broken teeth after he had attempted to break up a fight between two groups and was attacked, said police.

This caused him to fall to the ground, and he was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The incident occurred outside Debenhams in Terminus Road at about 3am on Tuesday (September 12).

A 20-year-old man from Eastbourne, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 107 of 12/09.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.