Appeal for block of 95 flats in Eastbourne rejected

An appeal against town planners’ decision not to build a block of 95 flats in Eastbourne has been dismissed.

The proposed build on Moy Avenue, which would have provided social housing for almost 100 families, was rejected on the grounds it would have a negative impact on neighbours.

Grahame Gould from the Government Planning Inspectorate said, “The adverse impact on the living conditions of residents would significantly outweigh the benefits.

“While the development would not be harmful to the area’s character and appearance, it would cause unacceptable harm to the living conditions of those in various neighbouring dwellings. I therefore conclude the appeal should be dismissed.”

The build was originally rejected by Eastbourne’s planning committee in November of last year on the grounds that it would be an over-development of the site.

Resident Nicola Mason, who was part of the campaign against the new flats, said, “We can all be very happy and proud of this. It was a team effort of residents joining together to protect their community.”

Mrs Mason said opposition to the build was not based on the fact the flats would provide social housing.

“It was a privacy issue for many of us,” she said. “It was just too big. People were also deeply distressed by the potential of the new flats to block out light.”

Those involved in the campaign believed the 95 new properties would result in too many cars in the area and an increase in demand for already over-subscribed school places at Roselands and St Thomas Becket Infants Schools. “We hope they will come back with a more sensible proposal, more in keeping with the area,” Mrs Mason said.

The disused telephone exchange was targeted by vandals which led to artwork being painted on fencing around the site.