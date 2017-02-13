Antiques expert appraises treasures at Eastbourne theatre

Television antiques expert Eric Knowles returns to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Sunday, March 12, for a two-hour talk and valuation session.

Audience members can bring along their heirlooms and treasures for on-stage discussion and later see their objects brought to the screen, courtesy of a web-type camera, that will allow a more detailed view and appreciation.

It promises to be a witty and entertaining look at the world of antiques with one of its best known raconteurs. Doors open at 3pm and all tickets are £14.50.

Visit www.royalhippodrome.com