Ansell casts support behind fishermen in Eastbourne

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell has thrown her support behind a new initiative to help fishermen thrive in Eastbourne and beyond.

Mrs Ansell met with local fisherman Graham Doswell in London last week at the launch of the Blue New Deal in Parliament.

The plans aim to deliver more and better jobs in the fishing and marine conservation industries, while increasing economic sustainability through healthier seas.

Graham is one of a 40-strong, family-run fishing boat company that operates from Sovereign Harbour.

He spoke to Mrs Ansell about the issues affecting his business.

He told her he wants to see more fishing opportunities – including a larger share of fishing quota – going to small-scale fishers who are fishing sustainably but are suffering under the present rules.

“This new deal will help support small and sustainable fishers and secure the future of fishing communities like Eastbourne across the UK,” said Mrs Ansell.

“It is an important move that recognises more must be done to secure and make more of, not only fishing, but also sustainable coastal and marine tourism while also making the most of the resources we have around our coast, be that fish or renewable energy.

“Brexit offers a great chance to take back control of our seas and set our own fish quotas and I will be making the case with government that smaller operators like Graham are not forgotten.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.