Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council held its annual Christmas Carol Evening.

This was the first year that the Parish Council joined forces with the Willingdon Triangle Traders.

The event was well attended.

Staff at Willingdon Library provided games and activities for children, who also enjoyed a visit from Father Christmas. Santa led a procession to the library from the new parish office.

Pictured is chairman Cllr John Pritchett with Caroline Ansell MP.