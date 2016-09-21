Animals work their magic at Hailsham care home

A national care watchdog has given a Hailsham care home the seal of approval with relatives and residents praising caring team members.

The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) report gave Care UK’s Bowes House care home on Battle Road an overall ‘Good’ rating, following an unannounced inspection.

The inspector spoke to team members, residents and visiting relatives. they also reviewed records and procedures already in place.

According to the report, residents said they were happy and felt their needs were being met. The inspector observed residents supported in a stable and caring environment, where the team promoted an atmosphere which was kind and friendly.

Respect for residents’ privacy and dignity was highlighted and the team had a caring attitude towards people. Inspectors saw the Care UK team smiling and laughing with residents and offering support and noted there was a good rapport between residents and the team.

Residents said they felt safe and were treated well. One commented: “I feel extremely safe living here. Although it was hard moving in I knew I wasn’t safe living by myself. Living here, the team are available at all times.”

Manager Helena Barrow, said: “We strive to create a welcoming home from home at Bowes House and I’m pleased our efforts have been recognised.

Everyone here works hard to support residents with compassionate, person-centred care, and to be rated ‘Good’ shows how committed we are to making a positive difference to residents’ lives every day.”

The Meadow Suite in Bowes House is designed to meet the needs of people living with dementia. The report said they often make use of past experiences to make sense of the present.

Each wall in the Suite depicts a different era: a comic book theme; a film theme with pictures of old films from the 1950s and 1960s which help trigger memories and enhance past skills, hobbies and occupations.

Age UK says pets are important to older people. Bowes House has four guinea pigs for residents to pet and take care of.

A manager brings their dog into work every day which residents enjoy. A team member commented: “The dog is amazing with the residents; she seems to know to be gentle around them and looks out for them.

