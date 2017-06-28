Angler’s marathon fishing challenge at Pevensey Bay

An angler from Eastbourne is part-way through a week-long fishing marathon at Pevensey Bay to raise money for a cancer charity.

Dave Tame is more than 72 hours into his 24-hour-a-day seven-day fishing challenge, with all money raised going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dave began fishing at midday on Saturday (June 24) and will continue until this Saturday (July 1), giving the proceeds to Anglers Den fishing shop which is raising money for Macmillan.

Kevin Morgan, who runs Anglers Den, said, “He is doing a great job. Remember to say hello if you are passing.”

Dave is fishing in Pevensey Bay in front of The Moorings pub.

Donations can be made online or with a sponsor form from the Anglers Den shop.

For more information on this year’s fundraising at Anglers Den, visit https://goo.gl/ON1Byj